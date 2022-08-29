Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 28, 2022. May they rest in peace.

June 19, 1940 – Aug. 11, 2022

Georgie, 82, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022 in Kahului, Maui. She was born on June 19, 1940 in Honolulu, HI. Mahalo and the greatest Aloha! to Hospice Maui and all who helped care for mom. A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date on Oʻahu.

Carolyn Sue Boreland

Aug. 3, 1944 – Aug. 10, 2022

Carolyn Sue Boreland, 78, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Aug. 10, peacefully at home with family.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan.

She loved her family, her animals, traveling and meeting new people.

Carolyn is survived by her younger brother James Boreland, her sons Corey (Tundë) Bowlus, and Kevin (Chandra) Bowlus, and her grandchildren Dylan (Annie) Bowlus, Kylie Bowlus, and Sydnie Bowlus.

A family memorial will be held privately.

The family would like to thank the staff at Islands Hospice, especially Vivian, Mindy, and Beverly for their hard work and unwavering support.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association

May 30, 1930 – Aug. 13, 2022

Maria Fernandez Dombriguez, 92, of Lānaʻi City, passed away on Aug. 13, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1930, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Lānaʻi; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 11 a.m., at Lānaʻi Cemetery.

Maria retired from Dole Pineapple Company on Lānaʻi. She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Veronica Castaneto; and her beloved husband, Roman Dombrigues Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Roman (Dana) Dombrigues Jr., Reuben┼ (Susan) Dombrigues, Rene Dombrigues┼; daughters, Rosemary (Fortunato) Cabras, Zenia (James┼) Walker, Rosalinda (Constancio Jr. ┼) Baptista, June (Eric) Gomez; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Michelle Danette LeHew (Sandoval)

Feb. 29, 1956 – Aug. 16, 2022

Michelle Danette LeHew, 66, of Lahaina, HI, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022 from stage four cancer. She was predeceased by father Gilberto Sandoval, mother Margaret Garcia Sandoval, brother Thomas Sandoval, and they left behind her husband Michael LeHew, four daughters; Danette Bedard, Tammie Thomas, Tara Gobie, Sarah Command, sisters; Monica Sandoval(identical twin), Sheila Telano, 10 Grandchildren; Victoria, Cody, Cameron, Mary, Kyle, Karysa, Jeevan, Jeshan, Jacob, Sophie.

Michelle was a beautiful woman inside and out who will be missed dearly. She loved making art out of anything she could collect from her beach walks. She was so creative and fun, she made living life a little more enjoyable. She saw the good in all people and loved making new friends everywhere she would go. Michelle was inspiring, energetic, and hilarious even if she wasn’t trying to be. She was a dedicated wife for over 29 years to her beloved husband Michael, she was a loving mom to her four daughters and to her 10 grandchildren. She was faithful to the very end in her beliefs in God’s hopes for mankind; she shared her love of God with anyone and everyone she talked to. Her legacy she leaves behind is one that will not be forgotten by anyone she met. She was authentic, loving, gracious, forgiving, patient and just simply the best human being you have ever met.

Michelle held this scripture dear to her heart daily as she battled cancer, knowing what she had to look forward to, a promise from God;

“And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Revelations 21:4

Her poem:

“My dearest Father Jehovah and Friend, you gave me the dearest wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her tenderness and warmth whose love has shown us much trust in endearing love for you Jehovah. Her delight is like being in a secluded garden, surrounded by your creations. Her eyes are sensitive of those around her. She puts peace of mind and welfare ahead of her own preferences. She bears the weaknesses of those not strong. She is like a delicate pigeon used for rescue work of humans. We are not bragging in a senseless way Jehovah but we are letting you know what’s in our hearts that our dear Michelle has done for us all.

Harry A. Sweeney Jr.

May 1, 1942 – Aug. 15, 2022

Harry A. Sweeney, Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022 in Maui, Hawaiʻi after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He spent decades working as a Financial Executive in the toy industry at Mattel Toys, Monogram Models, and in later years at Skil Bosch Power Tools. He also owned his own business, National Copper Paint. He was well known for his generosity and humor. He leaves behind Mary Ann Sweeney, together they had five daughters: Jennifer (Dale) Stebbins, Kathleen (Mark) Andrade, Eileen (Steve) Andolino, Meredith (Daniel) O’Connor and Erin Sweeney.

He was very proud of them and his 13 grandchildren: Melissa, Timothy and Laura Stebbins; Alyssa, Victoria and Patrick Andrade; Nicholas and Scott Andolino; Grace, Danny, Jr., Liam, Owen, Brendan O’Connor and his great-grandson, Jessie Andrade. Before him in death were his parents, Harry A. Sweeney, Sr. and Mary Howe. A memorial is being planned to celebrate his life on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Angels Church, 2330 West Sunnyside, Chicago, IL 60625. His family is grateful for your prayers and support at this time of loss. We ask that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to JDRF Illinois. Make a Donation – JDRF.

Sharon Lea Krol (Roberts)

April 1, 1943 – Aug. 12, 2022

Sharon Lea Krol (Roberts) 79, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Wailuku. She was born on April 1, 1943 to John Robert Roberts & Norma Arthea Anderson in Denver, Colorado.

She survived by her husband 30 years, Stanley Krol, her two sons; Mike Leach & Steve Rose, and her brother; John Roberts & Mike (Cathy) Roberts.

In 1954, she made her home on the island of Maui & on Sept. 22, 1991, she married Stanley Krol at St John’s Episcopal Church.

Sharon served her community for many years as a teacher for after school programs, at the Kihei Pharmacy and volunteering the Maui Humane Society. Her favorite dog pals at the shelter was Maggie and Max.

Her favorite color was Violet-Lavender & her favorite flower was Daisies. Sharon will be missed by her family and wanted to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku for caring for her at her last moments.

Diane Linda Mahmoud (née Loots)

March 8, 1942 – July 27, 2022

Diane Linda Mahmoud (née Loots) of Fairfax County, Virginia (formerly of Marin County, California) suffered a debilitating stroke on Feb. 21, 2022, while living in Canberra, Australia.

For several months she engaged daily in rehabilitation therapy, fighting valiantly to regain her ability to speak and walk again. She passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022, at home in Canberra surrounded by her family. Diane is survived by her husband Ali, her daughter Sara, her son-in-law Charles, her granddaughters Eva and Serena, and her siblings Sharon (Jim) Thurlow of Pequot Lakes, MN, Alan (Susan) Loots of Clive, IA, and Steve (Jan) Loots of West Des Moines, IA. Her granddaughter Leila preceded her in death.

Diane was born March 8, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska to Roger and Maureen (Bohnsack) Loots. She grew up in Carroll, Iowa, experiencing first-hand the “Happy Days” of the 1950s – swing dances on jukebox Saturday nights, Green Rivers and lots of root beer floats (on roller skates while working at an A&W drive-in), family gathered round the evening radio, and duck-and-cover drills in case of an atomic attack. Diane’s youth included weekly visits and sleepovers at the home of her grandmother’s, Anna (Hansen) Bohnsack whom she loved dearly.

Diane was an accomplished pianist from a young age, performing in her father’s dance band, The Roger Loots Orchestra, at events for the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and numerous recitals. Diane was a talented vocalist and actor in numerous school concerts and plays. She also received the junior high history medal. For all that she didn’t understand the social media phenomenon, her accomplishments and activities are mentioned more than 100 times in the Carroll Daily Times Herald.

Perhaps it was her passion for history or just the confines of growing up in a small town that spurred Diane to venture far beyond the Hawkeye state. Make no mistake though, her affection for her native Iowa compelled her to single-handedly educate every American and foreigner she encountered on the finer points of Iowan culture and history. While she scorned the ignorance of those who assumed she was a “farm girl,” she proudly declared her love for the sights and smells of an Iowa summer filled with sweet corn, home-grown tomatoes, and the state fair.

Diane graduated in 1964 from Drake University (Des Moines, Iowa) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in drama (i.e., theatre). After obtaining her teaching certificate, in 1965, Diane took her first bold and independent move, leaving Iowa for an English teaching position in California at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, Orange County. As a sheltered young woman, Diane’s observations of 1960s ‘free love’ shocked her. But it was her front-row seat to the inequality of the public education system experienced by her Mexican-American students that opened her eyes to injustice and left a lasting impression. Even her love for Hollywood big pictures and movie stars, and the allure of a southern California lifestyle couldn’t keep her there for long.

Not long after returning to Iowa to teach, Diane’s life-changing moment was a random encounter in the Iowa State University (ISU) student union in 1967. A Ph.D. graduate student from a country in Africa she had barely heard of – Sudan – politely asked for her phone number. Within a week she was on a date with Ali who hailed from Sudan’s second largest city of Wad Medani situated on the Blue Nile. Ali’s first date jitters caused him to lock the keys in the car and by the third date he asked Diane to marry him. Initially finding his demeanor somewhat comical and strange but also endearing, she continued to date him for two years before their wedding in August 1969. While Ali completed his Ph.D. in agricultural engineering, they lived in married student housing in Ames. For the past 53 years of their marriage, ISU and the town of Ames continued to hold a special place in Diane’s heart as did the lifelong bonds built with Ali’s professors and classmates.

After Ali was awarded his Ph.D. in 1972, Diane joined Ali in moving to Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan. Her first overseas experience was fraught with mayhem and terror as only blocks from her new home on March 1, 1973, the Black September Organization attacked a Saudi reception being held in the honor of the outgoing U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) George Curtis Moore. Both DCM Moore and the newly arrived U.S. Ambassador Cleo Allen Noel Jr. were taken hostage and among those murdered. Etched in her memory forever, Diane often described the gunshots she heard on that eerie night, while she trembled in the dark (as the power was cut) and a violent haboob [dust storm] raged outside. In the wake of the assassination of the diplomats and an American community traumatized by the tragedy, Diane continued to hold the temporary, but difficult role of principal of the Khartoum American School (KAS).

The following year brought much joy to Diane and Ali with the arrival of their only child Sara. After a year hiatus, Diane resumed teaching secondary-level English at KAS. All these years she fondly remembered her international students.

The challenges of acclimating to a new life in Sudan did not deter Diane from exploring the world, but rather propelled her towards 50 more years of global adventures. While maintaining homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern Virginia, Diane accompanied Ali on his business pursuits in Africa, Asia, and Europe – equally relishing and complaining of his “nomadic lifestyle.” From the 1980s to the 1990s, she lived the typical expatriate life in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Tangiers, Morocco; London, United Kingdom; and Kuwait City, Kuwait. In recent years, she also accompanied her daughter and son-in-law to their American diplomatic posts in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Vienna, Austria; and Canberra, Australia.

Before her 80th birthday, Diane traveled to 50 nations and traversed every continent (except for Antarctica, but she did meet southern hemisphere penguins on Australia’s Phillip Island!). Over the years, her love of theater compelled her (and of course her family) to see dozens of West End plays and musicals, several of them multiple times. She also enjoyed numerous classical concerts in Jeddah, London and Vienna, and performances at Wolf Trap in Virginia, as well as at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Some of Diane’s most cherished family memories as a child and an adult included cross-country road trips through America. She also had wonderful memories of going on safari in Kenya, traveling by rail on India’s Palace on Wheels, cruising down the Nile River, exploring regions of France, accompanying her mother and siblings on a cruise to Alaska, and showing her granddaughters her favorite spots from Hawaii to Greece.

Diane’s desire to meet people and learn about their circumstances and cultures shaped her entire outlook on life. She never shied away from an opportunity to engage with people. Treasured moments included time spent with relatives and friends in Sudan, with the Maasai tribe in Kenya, Egyptian kids in the carpet training schools of Saqqara, and members of the international women’s groups in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

She may not have always realized it, but throughout her life Diane’s actions and her big heart broke down barriers – big and small. She was a trailblazer – forging an interracial, interfaith, and transnational relationship in the same year that Sidney Poitier starred in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and the U.S. Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. No matter whom she was speaking to–an impoverished child in the streets of Fez, Morocco, a shopkeeper in Mumbai or Muscat, or a U.S. or foreign Ambassador–she always took a genuine interest in their lives and humbly shared her own unique life experiences.

Her lasting legacy inspires her daughter and grandchildren to continue in her footsteps walking boldly – exploring the wonders of this earth and learning from the amazing people and vibrant cultures that grace it.

Agustin Garcia

May 27, 1931 – Aug. 9, 2022

Feb. 23, 1956 – Aug. 21, 2022

Neelam Chandoke, 66, born and raised in India, and devoted mother of Megha and Rick Chandoke, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2022, at her home in Wailuku. Neelam was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully departed.

Neelam is survived by her brother, S.P. Puri; sister, Ramesh Kumar, daughter, Megha Chandoke; son, Rick Chandoke; son-in-law, Jason Egloff; daughter-in-law, Ana Senior; and grandchildren, Alana and Luke Egloff, and Frankie and Ricky Chandoke.

We would like to thank the doctors and staff at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Kaiser Permanente in Wailuku, and Islands Hospice Maui for their compassion and extraordinary care of our mother.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Kahului Ballard’s Mortuary.

Ellen Leilani Caitano

June 30, 1947 – Aug. 20, 2022

Ellen Leilani Caitano, 75, of Hawi, Hawai‘i passed away on August 20, 2022 in Kamuela, Hawai‘i. She was born on June 30, 1947, in Kohala, Hawai‘i. Ellen worked as a legal secretary.

She is survived by brother Kenneth Caitano of Honolulu; sisters Shelley (Kenneth) Kato of Kapolei, Oahu; Alice (Peter) Comeau of Honolulu; and Carol Caitano of Hawi, Hawaii.

Private services will be held.

Allen Perry Bowman

March 7, 1933 – July 21, 2022

Allen P Bowman 89 passed away in his home on Oʻahu on July 21, 2022 and is now resting in peace… He was born in Corfu, NY. Allen served in the Air Force as a Pilot He moved to Hawaiʻi and flew for the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard and was a Captain at Aloha Airlines. He then moved to the Mainland to become a Flight Instructor and a Captain with United Airlines, until his retirement in June 1994. After many years on the Mainland, Allen returned back to Hawaii to be near family.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Karen Bowman, four wonderful children; sons, James (Teresa) Bowman here on Maui and Glen (Shawna) Bowman on Oʻahu and daughters, Cynthia (Bryan) Funai, and Allene (Gregory) Pock on Maui ; 10 grandchildren Annette, Alixsandra, Mitchell, Kiana, Makena, Liana, Bryson, Cheyne, Shaun, and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren Kameron and Braxton

Also survived by two loving sisters, Hazel (John) Griffith and Jennie Mae (Bruce) Smith .

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Makoni Takapu

April 10, 1956 – Aug. 21, 2022

Makoni Takapu 66, Passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Aug. 21, 2022. Mr. Takapu was a tree trimmer her in Maui. Born in Tonga. He is predeceased by his wife Moala Takapu and survived by his children; Taulaki, Sosaia, Fanitesi, Paea i Loma Takapu all of Tonga, Moala Kalekale of Maui./ Ngatuvai Fe ao of Tonga, Ofa Kautai of Tonga & Melania Fanua of New Zealand. He also is survived by his siblings; Taani hau, Melania Puloka, Telekihi HauEla,Taani Hau, Hoa Kaitapu, Ofiu Hau, Paula Hau, Folauhola Hau & Sela Lelean

Funeral Service to be held at St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Kīhei on Friday, Sept. 3, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. / mass from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Cremation Burial at a later date in Tonga by family.

Oct. 17, 1966 – Aug. 17, 2022

Tammy-May Uali’i Helekahi, 55, of Hāna, Maui, passed away at her home on Aug. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Oct. 17, 1966, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Tammy was a hotel front desk clerk in Hana. She is survived by her husband, John-John Helekahi; Mother, Marvis (Benjamin) Helekahi; her daughters, Chanelle Kalama-Oliveira (James Faria), Crystal Helekahi, Chevelle Oliveira; God child, Mehana Kahalehoe; siblings, Kappy Kalama, Leslie-Jo Kalama, Nicole Kalama-Baker, Jonnie Oliveira; and grandchildren, Koali-Kay Kimokeo-Helekahi, Kaiko’o Helekahi-Ng, Ke’anae Helekahi-Ng, Knight & Bless.