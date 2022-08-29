Maui News

Updated bill to protect native birds from outdoor lighting goes before Maui Council

August 29, 2022, 10:38 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King announced today that a revised version of the bill to protect native Hawaiian seabirds from outdoor lighting will be reviewed Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee.

The new version of the bill incorporates clarifying language based on recent public testimony and comments from county departments.

The proposed CD2 version of Bill 21, CD1, FD1 (2022) incorporates amendments to exempt most residential uses, clarify the exemptions for evening sporting events and emergency services and provide information about the benefits of dark skies and protections for sea turtles. The council passed the bill on the first of two required readings on July 1, and at the request of administration officials, returned it committee for further review on July 18.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The main objective is to honor biodiversity and the culture of ʻāina first in the community,” said King, who chairs the committee and holds the seat for the South Maui residency area. “The revised bill achieves that goal while including requested changes for clarity. Dark night skies hold important cultural, astronomical and tourism-related values, all of which are negatively impacted as a result of increased artificial lighting.”  

King noted the council has adopted Resolutions 21-166 and 22-135, both supporting the perpetuation of biodiversity. Seabird conservationists, astronomers, cultural practitioners and environmental activists have provided input on the bill, which she called “science-based legislation.”

King said there are various business outlets that sell lights compliant with the bill, such as Beachside Lighting Honolulu, Amazon and Home Depot. She said existing shielded streetlights on Maui Veterans Highway and on Kenolio Road are compliant with the bill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Committee Report 22-47 was presented to the council following a series of committee meetings on the bill from February through June. The report included data presented to the committee showing “that artificial lighting has a major negative impact on various species of animals but is particularly harmful to birds.”

King said Bill 21’s provisions would be part of the Maui County Code’s Chapter 20.35, whose purpose is “establish standards to limit degradation of the night’s visual environment.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mauis Lily Meola To Return To Agt Stage After Golden Buzzer Performance 2Maui Hospital Receives Zero Condition Level Findings From Accrediting Body 3Speed Suspected In Deadly Single Vehicle Crash On That Claims Life Of Waiehu Man 4Woman Arrested At Daniel K Inouye Airport With Nearly 2 Pounds Of Meth In Her Carry On 5Some Residents Want Paʻia And Hana On Radar For Park Mauis Paid Visitor Parking Program 6Marriott Voluntourism Project Helps With Fishpond Restoration On Maui