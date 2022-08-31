Maui News

TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Kahului Airport

August 31, 2022, 12:18 PM HST
* Updated August 31, 12:19 PM
TSA at Kahului Airport. File photo: Wendy Osher

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Kahului Airport. There are currently multiple full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $24.48 per hour.

As an added incentive, TSA is offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one year of service with TSA. 

“TSA is actively recruiting individuals to join our local team of security professionals at OGG. This is an opportunity to make a positive difference in our community while securing steady federal employment,” said TSA acting Federal Security Director for Hawaiʻi Scot Thaxton. “TSA offers a competitive compensation package, full federal benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career while protecting the nation’s transportation system. Please consider joining our team.”

After applying, interested candidates will take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session. In order to be considered for employment, candidates will need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and a pre-hire background investigation. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a US citizen or national and have earned a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.

TSOs at OGG are federal employees. Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, comprehensive health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

TSA officers screen thousands of airline travelers daily, ensuring that they arrive at their destinations. Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. 

After six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases and those who work early mornings, evenings and Sundays receive a shift differential. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, are frequently available.

To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.  

Comments

