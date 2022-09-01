Shonnan Kozuch was named the new executive director of the Hua Momona Foundation.

She will direct the day-to-day activities in line with the nonprofit’s mission to provide food to those with food insecurity on Maui and to introduce local youth to sustainable agriculture techniques of growing food.

The foundation, which is affiliated with Hua Momona Farms in Kapalua, has distributed more than 20 tons of free food on a weekly basis since 2020.

“The foundation and the community are lucky to have Shonnan take the lead for the next phase of the foundation as food insecurity continues to be a big social issue on Maui,” said Gary Grube, Hua Momona Foundation board member and owner of Hua Momona Farms. “She has a deep affinity with the Hawaiian culture and community through her Hawaiian family members and decades of community interaction.”

Grube said Kozuch also has a successful track record founding, running, fund raising and supporting various non-profits, including those serving dads of children with special needs and animal rescues.

She currently is the director of client services at DMI, proactively nurturing client relationships while implementing its Precision Reality and Internet of Things solutions to unleash improved enterprise return on investment.

For more information about the foundation, go to huamomonafoundation.org. For more information about programs or to donate, please contact Kozuch at: [email protected].