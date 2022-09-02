The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is reporting two additional cases of monkeypox including:

An Oʻahu resident with a history of travel outside Hawaiʻi

A Hawaiʻi Island resident whose case remains under investigation

This brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi since June 3 to 25, including three non-residents. DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

Vaccination

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents. Vaccination eligibility includes:

Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DOH and healthcare providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. Individuals eligible for vaccination can make an appointment by contacting:

There are approximately 1,270 vials of JYNNEOS available in Hawaiʻi. Four to five doses of JYNNEOS can be administered from each vial. DOH continues to order Hawaiʻi’s full allocation from the federal government. More than 2,000 doses have been administered.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD