Mental Health America of Hawaiʻ I hosts the 3rd Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

The conference entitled, “From Prevention to Postvention, Uniting a Community to Save Lives,” is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, and Papa Ola Lokahi. It will be held at

the King Kamehameha Golf Club from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hope is to focus on prevention and provide attendees with skills, tools, and resources to use to identify risk factors for suicide, and how to speak with someone with suicidal ideation.

Additionally, the conference will focus on postvention and will share ways to be present and assist loved ones and families after a suicide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event is currently sold out, however there is a waitlist at the following link: https://bit.ly/MauiSPMiniCon

Additional Maui events include the following:

Maui:

Sept. 13, 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Sign Waving Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center on Kaahumanu Avenue

Sept. 15: Youth Mental Health First Aid Training For more information, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3NMGHJL

Sept. 23, 12 to 1 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Foundations Course For more information, contact Danielle Bergan, ([email protected]) and Kristin Mills ([email protected])



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable death for Hawai‘i residents. From 2017 to 2021, 979 Hawai‘i residents died from suicide.

Anyone in need of help can reach Hawaiʻi CARES by calling 808-832-3100 or 1-800-753-6879; or using the chat function at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/. Starting on Saturday, July 16, the crisis hotline launched its 988 number to connect individuals with an 808 area code phone number with the Hawaiʻi CARES crisis line. Individuals who call from other area codes will be connected with a crisis center in another state. The three digit number went into effect as Hawaiʻi officially adopted the national 988-dialing code for direct access to mental health and substance use crisis resources.

Resources:

Hawaiʻi CARES provides 24/7 free and confidential support to people in mental-health or substance use related distress. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, and referrals to behavioral health resources. DOH’s wraparound services connect CARES callers and others with crisis mobile outreach and other services. Call Hawaii CARES at 988, 808-832-3100, or toll-free at 1-800-753-6879 For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov.

provides 24/7 free and confidential support to people in mental-health or substance use related distress. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, and referrals to behavioral health resources. DOH’s wraparound services connect CARES callers and others with crisis mobile outreach and other services. Call Hawaii CARES at 988, 808-832-3100, or toll-free at 1-800-753-6879 For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov. The Hawai‘i Poison Control Center provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org

provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org Click here to learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i.

For more information about taking action against suicide, visit The Vibrant Emotional Health website to learn more about the #BeThe1To campaign at bethe1to.com. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention National Suicide Prevention Week website at nspw.afsp.org.



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Resources available for those contemplating suicide include: