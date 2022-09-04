Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 11:15 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:29 AM HST.

Swell Summary

South-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swell. A swell originating from a gale moving east of New Zealand early next week will be directed within the island's south southwest swell window and is timed to reach our local waters next weekend. This slightly larger, medium to long period swell will support a noticeable increase in south shore surf. A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf. East wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under generally moderate to fresh east trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.