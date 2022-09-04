Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 04, 2022

September 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 11:15 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:29 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




South-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swell. A swell originating from a gale moving east of New Zealand early next week will be directed within the island's south southwest swell window and is timed to reach our local waters next weekend. This slightly larger, medium to long period swell will support a noticeable increase in south shore surf. A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf. East wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under generally moderate to fresh east trade winds over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
