Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

September 5, 2022, 10:08 AM HST
NACD brochure.

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels.

Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.

“Imua—Building Capacity with Partnerships”—is the theme of the conference, which covers the Southwest and Pacific regions with close to 175 groups in all. The Hawai‘i Association of Conservation Districts, representing 16 Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the state, will host the event. For the past 75 years, these districts have collaborated to share fellowship and ideas for the improvement of Hawai‘i’s collective conservation capacity. 

“This conference provides opportunity to discuss and work together with other Pacific-Southwest members on common challenges, themes and goals,” said Mae Nakahata, Vice Chair, Western Region NACD. “One of the main topics of discussion is the development of long-term sustainability capacity of our organizations so that we can address conservation issues more efficiently and collectively within our communities. The agenda encourages participation through Imua, to carry out our mission to protect our natural resources for future generations.” 

The busy agenda includes visits to Haleakalā Ranch to discuss the critical axis deer problem, and to Pā‘ia to witness the dramatic coastal erosion of the Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission and cemetery site. 

Axis Deer (Sept. 14, 2020). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

“With Biden’s investment in climate change, there’s never been a better time to focus on these important local projects,” Nakahata said. “Successful delivery of services by the districts depends on collaborative efforts between the districts and federal, state and municipal governments. This conference is an important step toward accomplishing such an initiative, laying the groundwork for implementation.”

For questions, please contact Mae Nakahata, [email protected] or 808-281-9716.  For more information about NACD, visit www.nacdnet.org/

The NACD conference is sponsored by the County of Maui, Warner Ranch, Bayer, Mahi Pono, Maui Soda & Ice, Alexander & Baldwin, Maui County Farm Bureau, Pacific Pipe, Nō Ka ʻOi Energy, Maui Chamber of Commerce, Fukumoto Engineering, The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, Hāliʻimaile Pineapple Company, Oby’s Farm, and Natural Resource Conservation Services. 

