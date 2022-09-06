The Honolulu Little League team was presented with a $10,000 check from the CPB Foundation at its Downtown Honolulu Main Branch. PC: Central Pacific Bank.

Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team.

“We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ʻohana was part of the championship team,” bank executives said. Kobe Hino, #4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.

Scott and Brandi Hino with their son Kobe in Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the championship tournament. PC: Central Pacific Bank.

The CPB Foundation first donated $5,000 to the team before the tournament began to help offset travel expenses, and the Foundation is adding another $5,000 to pay for a pitching machine and other equipment for the team.

“As a former player and lifelong baseball fan I am thrilled for the Honolulu Little League team and am so proud of their accomplishments,” said Central Pacific Bank Executive Chairman Paul Yonamine. “What is most impressive is the Hawaiʻi teams always spread the aloha spirit throughout the tournament and to the televised audience watching around the world making the whole state incredibly proud.”

“My wife Brandi and I are so grateful and blessed that Kobe and his teammates earned this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we are so proud of what they accomplished both on and off the field,” said Scott Hino, CPB VP and director of Accounting and Kobe Hino’s dad. “As a parent, it was such an incredible and surreal experience. Thank you to CPB and everyone who helped make this unforgettable memory possible.”

“We send sincere congratulations to Manager Gerald Oda and his coaches for winning their second Little League World Series championship. The CPB Foundation is happy to sponsor the team and buy a pitching machine to help carry on Hawaii’s winning tradition,” said CPB Foundation Executive Director Keith Amemiya. “We congratulate our own Scott Hino, his son Kobe, and their entire family on this incredible achievement, especially considering it can be much more stressful for the parents watching than the child playing.”

Hawaiʻi has sent a team to Williamsport, Pennsylvania 15 times, winning an impressive four championship banners and claiming runner-up honors twice. Hawaiʻi’s last championship came in 2018. The CPB ʻOhana was also represented on that team as Business Products & Services Mel Okada’s son Caleb, who also wore #4, was a contributing member of the successful squad.