Maui News

House fire in Hāna guts Keanini Drive home, six people displaced

September 6, 2022, 2:45 PM HST
* Updated September 6, 3:10 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Keanini house fire. (9.3.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

A family of six was displaced by a house fire on Keanini Drive in Hāna, Maui on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

An elderly resident who was home at the time of the fire, was extricated by neighbors and family members prior to the arrival of Maui Fire Department personnel. Fire officials say one person was injured, suffering burns to their face and arm, while extricating an elderly female resident from the fire.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All displaced residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage to the structure, and $15,000 in damage to its contents. There was also $3,200 in damage caused to a neighboring residence.

The fire was brought under control by 1 p.m., and was extinguished by 4:30 p.m. Firefighters left the scene at 7:37 p.m. according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Units responding to the fire included Engine 7, Tanker 7, Hazmat 10, and Engine 2.

A GoFundMe account had raised $11,360 toward a goal of $20,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Woman Suffers Serious Bite In Apparent Shark Incident At Paʻia Bay 2Maui Fashion Brand Pulelehua Maui Headed To New York Fashion Week 3Maui County Resident Views On Tourism Drop But State Perception Ticks Up New Survey 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Sept 4 2022 5Major Conservation Conference Comes To Maui This Week 6Deer Strike Along Busy Kaʻahumanu Ave