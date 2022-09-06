Keanini house fire. (9.3.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

A family of six was displaced by a house fire on Keanini Drive in Hāna, Maui on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

An elderly resident who was home at the time of the fire, was extricated by neighbors and family members prior to the arrival of Maui Fire Department personnel. Fire officials say one person was injured, suffering burns to their face and arm, while extricating an elderly female resident from the fire.

All displaced residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage to the structure, and $15,000 in damage to its contents. There was also $3,200 in damage caused to a neighboring residence.

The fire was brought under control by 1 p.m., and was extinguished by 4:30 p.m. Firefighters left the scene at 7:37 p.m. according to department reports.

Units responding to the fire included Engine 7, Tanker 7, Hazmat 10, and Engine 2.

A GoFundMe account had raised $11,360 toward a goal of $20,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the cause of the fire was undetermined.