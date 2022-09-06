The Maui Fire Department provides training for all Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, including basic disaster response skills. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

The Maui Emergency Management Agency is seeking community volunteers in Maui County to be a part of the Community Emergency Response Team, a national program designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Maui Fire Department provides training for all CERT volunteers, including basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

“The CERT program is a critical component to our emergency response network,” said Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency. “In an emergency, CERT volunteers who are already embedded in our communities augment first responders who can then focus on more complex tasks.”

Current CERT certified community members should have been contacted recently by the agency. If not, they are asked to send an email to [email protected].

New volunteers interested in receiving training and being a part of CERT can get more information or register at www.mauicounty.gov/cert.

Future trainings are planned for all areas of Maui County including remote areas of Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hana.

The CERT Basic Training consists of a 12-hour online, self-paced curriculum available in English, Spanish or Mandarin Chinese and an 18-hour in-person skills assessment and field exercise.

The in-person skills assessment and field exercise are scheduled this year for:

Thursday, Oct. 20: 5 to 8:30 p.m., skills assessment

Tuesday, Oct. 25: 5 to 8:30 p.m., skills assessment

Thursday, Oct. 27: 5 to 8:30 p.m., skills assessment

Saturday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., skills assessment and field exercise

The skills assessments and field exercise will be conducted at: Maui Emergency Management Agency, Kalana O Maui Building, 1st floor, 200 S. High Street in Wailuku.

Using the Hybrid CERT Basic Training and exercises, CERT members will be able to assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an emergency when professional responders are not immediately available. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects and efforts to promote resiliency in their communities.