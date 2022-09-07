Fresh produce fills vendor tables at the last in-person Senior Fair on Oct. 25, 2019, at the War Memorial Complex. Vendor/candidate applications are being accepted for the in-person Senior Fair on Oct. 29. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

The deadline for vendors and candidates to apply for an advertising table at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, is fast approaching.

The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser.

There also will be entertainment by George Kahumoku, Benny Uyetake, La Galeria and Pukalani Hula Hālau with Kathy Collins serving as emcee. Other activities include Laughter Yoga with Jenna Pascual, Zumba with Keoni Hot Lava DanceFit and exercise activities with Paula Keele of Enhance Fitness.

MEO is organizing the annual event at the War Memorial Gym in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging. The Senior Fair, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, drew 1,500 people to the last in-person gathering in 2019.

The deadline to apply for a table at the event is Monday, Sept. 19.

There is a cost for for-profit businesses and candidates, as well as nonprofits and government agencies generating income. Businesses, government and nonprofit organizations providing a service without charge and Maui Planning & Coordinating Council senior clubs will not be assessed a fee.

Payments should be made to Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Applications for candidates may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3JYXkOV and for all others at https://bit.ly/3BC7baX. They also may be picked up at MEO at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

For more information, contact MEO COO Gay Sibonga or Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808- 249-2990.