Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 07, 2022

September 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 01:23 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:56 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:40 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 01:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South shore surf will remain around seasonal average heights today and will slowly trend lower through Thursday. A larger south- southwest swell will build into the region from Saturday night to Sunday and peak on Monday. This larger south swell will produce surf heights above seasonal average levels through Tuesday. 


Smaller surf remains in the forecast for all other areas. East Pacific Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
