Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:56 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:40 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:43 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 01:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf will remain around seasonal average heights today and will slowly trend lower through Thursday. A larger south- southwest swell will build into the region from Saturday night to Sunday and peak on Monday. This larger south swell will produce surf heights above seasonal average levels through Tuesday.

Smaller surf remains in the forecast for all other areas. East Pacific Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.