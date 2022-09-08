Maui Surf Forecast for September 08, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Expect small surf along all shores with only background swell expected through Friday. Long period forerunners from the next south-southwest swell are expected late Saturday with the swell building on Sunday. South shore surf will rise to above seasonal average as the swell peaks by Monday, then slowly decline through Wednesday. Decreasing trade winds upwind of the state will lead to a decline in east shore surf through Friday, while waves generated in the East Pacific by Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores later this weekend and early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com