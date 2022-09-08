Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:43 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 01:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:18 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:27 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect small surf along all shores with only background swell expected through Friday. Long period forerunners from the next south-southwest swell are expected late Saturday with the swell building on Sunday. South shore surf will rise to above seasonal average as the swell peaks by Monday, then slowly decline through Wednesday. Decreasing trade winds upwind of the state will lead to a decline in east shore surf through Friday, while waves generated in the East Pacific by Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores later this weekend and early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.