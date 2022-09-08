Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 08, 2022

September 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 01:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:18 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:27 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:27 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Expect small surf along all shores with only background swell expected through Friday. Long period forerunners from the next south-southwest swell are expected late Saturday with the swell building on Sunday. South shore surf will rise to above seasonal average as the swell peaks by Monday, then slowly decline through Wednesday. Decreasing trade winds upwind of the state will lead to a decline in east shore surf through Friday, while waves generated in the East Pacific by Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores later this weekend and early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
