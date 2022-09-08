Maui News
Power knocked out for 2,000 customers in Wailuku
A
A
A
An estimated 2,000 customers are without power this morning in Wailuku. The outage was first reported at around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Crews from Hawaiian Electric are investigating the cause.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments