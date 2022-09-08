Maui News

Power knocked out for 2,000 customers in Wailuku

September 8, 2022, 8:01 AM HST
* Updated September 8, 8:50 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An estimated 2,000 customers are without power this morning in Wailuku. The outage was first reported at around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Crews from Hawaiian Electric are investigating the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Pellet Gun Recovered From Maui Teen Aboard A School Bus 2Hawaiʻi Residents To Start Receiving Tax Refunds Next Week 3Maui Police Make Seven Dui Arrests Over Labor Day Weekend 4Volunteers Sought For Community Emergency Response Team In Maui County 5Poi Luscious Dessert At West Maui Pop Up Saturday 6New Childrens Exhibit In The Works At Imua Discovery Garden In Wailuku