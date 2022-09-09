Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 09, 2022

September 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:27 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:42 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:10 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:08 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the day Saturday, peak around the advisory level late Sunday through Monday, then slowly ease through midweek as a south-southwest swell moves through. A medium-period southeast swell pick up Monday, then peak late Tuesday through midweek, which will add to the mix along exposed shores. Surf will return to typical summer levels late next week along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will ease into the weekend as the trades back off, but may come up Sunday if a long- period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay in the far eastern Pacific materializes. Small and choppy surf will pick up next week as the trades return. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through next week, with no significant sources expected in the long range. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
