Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:42 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:10 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:08 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the day Saturday, peak around the advisory level late Sunday through Monday, then slowly ease through midweek as a south-southwest swell moves through. A medium-period southeast swell pick up Monday, then peak late Tuesday through midweek, which will add to the mix along exposed shores. Surf will return to typical summer levels late next week along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will ease into the weekend as the trades back off, but may come up Sunday if a long- period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay in the far eastern Pacific materializes. Small and choppy surf will pick up next week as the trades return. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through next week, with no significant sources expected in the long range.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.