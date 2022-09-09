The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation PALS Program is seeking seasonal employees for its winter 2022 session. Employment will be from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023.

Hired employees will work eight-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all county holidays.

For those interested in this employment opportunity are asked to visit the County of Maui job page at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui. Recruitment is now open.

For more information, call the PALS office at 808-270-7404.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD