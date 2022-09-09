The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is reporting three additional cases of monkeypox, all in Oʻahu residents. This brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi since June 3 to 28, including three non-residents.

Of those cases, three have been on Hawaiʻi Island, and two each have been reported on Maui and Kauaʻi. Oʻahu has had the greatest amount of cases in the state to date at 21.

The DOH also announced that it will shift its reporting to online and will primarily report new cases at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/monkeypox/.

DOH is also releasing additional data on JYNNEOS vaccine administration in Hawai‘i. Vaccination data will be updated on Wednesdays at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/hawaii-monkeypox-data/.

To date, 2,283 doses have been administered, including 193 doses on Maui.

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country and in Hawaiʻi, DOH will continue to provide updated information to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “It’s critically important to us that we continue to make vaccination available to communities disproportionately impacted by this outbreak—and the data released today will help all of us ensure that vaccine is being distributed equitably.”

Vaccination

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents who:

Had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

Are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners (e.g., such as through dating apps)

DOH and healthcare providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. Individuals eligible for vaccination can make an appointment by contacting:

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

Transmission

The risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low. Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox may be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

“The current cases, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to a DOH press release.

Testing & Treatment

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider. Testing and treatment are available through healthcare providers.