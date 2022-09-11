Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 6-8 7-10 7-10 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:48 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:32 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:33 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:27 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late today into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek. A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will ease as trades back off, but may come up to some extent today if a medium-period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay reaches our shores. Choppy wind waves along east shores will pick up in the new week in response to strengthening trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.