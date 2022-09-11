Queen Ka’ahumanu entrance. PC: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Kama‘āina Nights on Friday, Sept. 16 and a Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The celebration marks 50 years since the mall first opened on Sept. 15, 1972, becoming Maui’s largest shopping mall.

Saturday’s event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and features an afternoon of fun, prizes, and entertainment by Kamalei Kawaʻa, Halemanu, Josh Kahula, and Kamehameha Schools Middle School ‘Ukulele Band.

QKC will also host a series of giveaways including gifts for the first 200 guests, $50 cashier checks from Hawai’i USA Federal Credit Union, and a virtual passport to be completed by visiting mall tenants for a chance to win $500 cash.

At 2 p.m., Mayor Victorino will present Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with a Proclamation recognizing the center for its commitment to community, culture, and commerce by sponsoring community events, giving back to the youth, and supporting local nonprofits and businesses.

“Since Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center officially opened its doors 50 years ago, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has been Maui’s local tradition and gathering place for generations,” said general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “Over the past year, QKC has hosted over 50 community events, gave $5,000 to deserving seniors, awarded its second local business with three months of free rent, and is proud to have a tenant mix of 51% local businesses that’s growing every day.”

In addition to festivities happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, QKC will host its monthly Keiki Club with Maui Ocean Center from 10 to 11 a.m. The day before, the public is invited to celebrate with Festivals of Aloha from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be Hawaiian cultural exhibits, free keiki activities, Hawaiian music, and hula. Also that night, QKC’s quarterly Kama‘āina Nights with Haku Collective will feature reggae artist Jordee from 7 to 8 p.m.

Jordee’s passion for reggae music started at 10 years old when his stepmother and Hawai‘i Stars’ finalist, Kim Ramirez, gifted him a microphone. Jordee was later discovered by Eli Mac and got his first break in 2017 when Mac featured him on her album, ‘Tricky One’ with their single titled ‘Nighttime Session.’ In 2020, Jordee won ‘Breakout Artists of the Year’ at the Island Music Awards and was nominated for three different categories in 2021.

Likkle Jordee. PC: Dreamflic.

In addition to hosting the first Kama‘āina Nights in March, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has been celebrating throughout the year by launching its inaugural scholarship program, quarterly events like Surf into Summer and most recently its second annual Start with a Cart event that awarded local baker from Hāli‘imaile General Store, Happie Happie Joie Joie, with three-months of free rent to support her entrepreneurship journey.

In 2022 alone, QKC has also been home to events such as Maui Matsuri, Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho‘olaule‘a, Abilities Awareness Fair, Festivals on Aloha this weekend, and more.