Maui News

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to celebrate 50th anniversary with series of upcoming events

September 11, 2022, 9:29 PM HST
* Updated September 11, 9:51 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Queen Ka’ahumanu entrance. PC: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Kama‘āina Nights on Friday, Sept. 16 and a Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The celebration marks 50 years since the mall first opened on Sept. 15, 1972, becoming Maui’s largest shopping mall.

Saturday’s event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and features an afternoon of fun, prizes, and entertainment by Kamalei Kawaʻa, Halemanu, Josh Kahula, and Kamehameha Schools Middle School ‘Ukulele Band.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

QKC will also host a series of giveaways including gifts for the first 200 guests, $50 cashier checks from Hawai’i USA Federal Credit Union, and a virtual passport to be completed by visiting mall tenants for a chance to win $500 cash.

At 2 p.m., Mayor Victorino will present Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with a Proclamation recognizing the center for its commitment to community, culture, and commerce by sponsoring community events, giving back to the youth, and supporting local nonprofits and businesses.

“Since Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center officially opened its doors 50 years ago, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has been Maui’s local tradition and gathering place for generations,” said general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “Over the past year, QKC has hosted over 50 community events, gave $5,000 to deserving seniors, awarded its second local business with three months of free rent, and is proud to have a tenant mix of 51% local businesses that’s growing every day.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to festivities happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, QKC will host its monthly Keiki Club with Maui Ocean Center from 10 to 11 a.m. The day before, the public is invited to celebrate with Festivals of Aloha from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be Hawaiian cultural exhibits, free keiki activities, Hawaiian music, and hula. Also that night, QKC’s quarterly Kama‘āina Nights with Haku Collective will feature reggae artist Jordee from 7 to 8 p.m.

Jordee’s passion for reggae music started at 10 years old when his stepmother and Hawai‘i Stars’ finalist, Kim Ramirez, gifted him a microphone. Jordee was later discovered by Eli Mac and got his first break in 2017 when Mac featured him on her album, ‘Tricky One’ with their single titled ‘Nighttime Session.’ In 2020, Jordee won ‘Breakout Artists of the Year’ at the Island Music Awards and was nominated for three different categories in 2021.

Likkle Jordee. PC: Dreamflic.
Likkle Jordee. PC: Dreamflic.

In addition to hosting the first Kama‘āina Nights in March, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has been celebrating throughout the year by launching its inaugural scholarship program, quarterly events like Surf into Summer and most recently its second annual Start with a Cart event that awarded local baker from Hāli‘imaile General Store, Happie Happie Joie Joie, with three-months of free rent to support her entrepreneurship journey.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2022 alone, QKC has also been home to events such as Maui Matsuri, Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho‘olaule‘a, Abilities Awareness Fair, Festivals on Aloha this weekend, and more.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Paʻia Bay Shark Attack Victim Leaves Hospital Maui Ocean Official Hints Tiger Shark To Blame 2Missing Person Kauaʻi Man Last Seen In Hana Maui On Aug 30 3Missing Person Maui Man Last Seen Sept 7 In Makena 4Maui Flood Advisory In Effect Until 4 P M 5If Approved New Rules For Mauis Downhill Bike Industry Would Set Age Location Limits 6Maui Flood Advisory Until 6 P M