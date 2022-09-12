Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 11, 2022. May they rest in peace.

April 14, 1942 – July 27, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary.

Jewel Haunani Kahuila

June 11, 1974 – Aug. 26, 2022

Jewel Haunani Kahuila, 48, of Hāna, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on June 11, 1974 in Hāna. Jewel was a cafeteria adult supervisor for Hāna High School.

She is survived by her mother, Fanny Pualani Kahuila; hanai children, Kahokulele Arriaga, Pahuokalani Kanaka’ole, Chasen Kanaka’ole, Sara-Ann Kanaka’ole, and Kauakea Medeiros; siblings, Edward “Dukie Boy” Kaui Kahuila Jr., Douglas K. Kahuila, Cassie P. Kahuila, Laurie-Ann K. Smith-Kaukini, Roxanna Smith, and Glenwood Tolentino; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jewel is predeceased by her father, Edward “Duke” Kaui Kahuila Sr.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hāna, service will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Sharon Dianne Burrell

April 11, 1946 – Aug. 29, 2022

Sharon Dianne Burrell 76 passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2022.

Survived by her husband Jerry, five boys, Patrick, Peter (Roxy), Christopher, Chad, Keith (Cary), brother Ron (Karon), 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her!!

A private celebration of life will be held for family. Donations are welcome and can be sent to PO Box 1499, Puʻunēnē, HI 96784

Roland Kawailani Akoi

July 4, 1943 – Aug. 25, 2022

Roland Kawailani Akoi, 79, of Hāna, Maui, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 25, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi on July 4, 1943, to Samuel Ahling and Hannah (Tauʻa) Akoi.

Roland is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorraine Puanani Akoi (Smith).

Children: Laurie-Ann (Craig)(deceased) Smith-Kaukini, Roxanna Smith, Rolene (Guy) Aina, Lyndelsa Ipo Akoi

Hānai children: Jessica (Bradley) Kuamoo, Darice (Louis) Garcia, Samuel Kamuela

11 grandchildren: Lihau (Tamara), Kaiolohia (Maile), Pua (Michael), Jared (Edge), Chelsie (Makamae), Kamalei (Chris), Loke (Kapena), Kalena, Alakaʻi (Creg), Hailama (Zane), Katieanna (Sam).

18 and counting great grand children

Siblings: Olga Wolter (Pake), Helen (Harold) Nakooka Sr., Stanley (Judy) Akoi, Hannah (Ala) Smith (deceased), Samuel Ahling Akoi

Aunty Stella (James) Perry (AH Koi) and Uncle Denver Keala (Terry) Tau’a

Roland retired from the County of Maui as a Tractor Mower Operator. He was a master net maker, a hard worker, and provider for his family.

Funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hāna on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. 8 to 9 a.m. Family, public is welcome from 9 to 11 a.m. with mass to follow.

February 22, 1945 – September 02, 2022

Linda Lou Strawley (Stratton)

Edwin T. Silva

June 26, 1928 – Sept. 2, 2022

Edwin T. Silva, 94, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on June 26, 1928 to William G. Silva and Pauline Xavier of Wailuku.

He was predeased by his son Rodney Silva. Survived by his family; sister Blanche (Herman) Macadangdang and brother Leslie (Mary Ann ) Silva. His children; Brenda (Bill) Ramos, Sandra (Bill) Kamai, Stacey (Ona) Silva. His seven grandchildren; Kimberly, Sandi Lei, Sheri, Jenna, Dustin, Chad, and Jared. And his 11 great-grandchildren; Thalia, Victoria, Joshua, Justin, Kaylie, Tyler, Sadee, Mason, Kain, Dayton, and Nikolas.

Private service to take place at a later time.

Feb. 22, 1932 – Aug. 30, 2022

Maximino Maculam

March 8, 1942 – July 27, 2022