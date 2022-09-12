Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 4-6 7-10 6-8 4-6 East Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:27 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:56 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:15 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:06 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through the day. This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has a High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect through 6 AM HST Tuesday. A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday. The combination of these three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.