Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|7-10
|6-8
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly
sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through the day. This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has a High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect through 6 AM HST Tuesday. A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday. The combination of these three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
