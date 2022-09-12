Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
7-10
6-8
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:27 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:56 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:15 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:06 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through the day. This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has a High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect through 6 AM HST Tuesday. A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday. The combination of these three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   
Trending Now
  1Missing Person Maui Man Last Seen Sept 7 In Makena  2Paʻia Bay Shark Attack Victim Leaves Hospital Maui Ocean Official Hints Tiger Shark To Blame  3Missing Person Kauaʻi Man Last Seen In Hana Maui On Aug 30  4Maui Nui Ahupuaʻa Signage Project Installs First Kula Uka Sign In The Moku ʻo Kula  5Maui Flood Advisory Until 6 P M  6Looking Back At Lessons Learned From Hurricane Iniki On 30th Anniversary