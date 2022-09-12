Maui News

Overnight fire at commercial building in Lahaina causes $100,000 in damage

September 12, 2022, 12:29 PM HST
* Updated September 12, 12:30 PM
PC: Maui Fire Department

A structure fire reported overnight at a commercial building on Kupuohi St. in West Maui caused an estimated $100,000 in damage–including $40,000 to the structure and $60,000 to contents.

Maui fire officials say the fire was reported at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at a unit that served as a carpentry shop.

Responding units included Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Hazmat 10, and Battalion Chief 4.

According to department reports, “Fire units were alerted by an on duty MPD officer who saw smoke coming from this location while on patrol duties. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a working fire in a commercial structure. Personnel worked on fire control and confirming no occupants were inside.”

The fire was brought under control at 2:20 a.m. and extinguished at 4:30 a.m. Crews left the scene at 4:35 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

