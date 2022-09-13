Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 5-7 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:06 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:20 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:59 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:46 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The near 3 foot small, medium to long period south swell passing around the islands this morning will slowly fade through tonight. A similar medium period southeast swell is showing up and this swell should last through late week. This swell will maintain elevated surf along many southeast and eastern-facing shores, in particular windward Big Island, the next few days. The next mentionable swells may arrive from both the northwest early next week and the south in a little over a week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.