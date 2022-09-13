Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The near 3 foot small, medium to long period south swell passing around the islands this morning will slowly fade through tonight. A similar medium period southeast swell is showing up and this swell should last through late week. This swell will maintain elevated surf along many southeast and eastern-facing shores, in particular windward Big Island, the next few days. The next mentionable swells may arrive from both the northwest early next week and the south in a little over a week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com