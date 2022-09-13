Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2022

September 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:06 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:20 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:59 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:46 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The near 3 foot small, medium to long period south swell passing around the islands this morning will slowly fade through tonight. A similar medium period southeast swell is showing up and this swell should last through late week. This swell will maintain elevated surf along many southeast and eastern-facing shores, in particular windward Big Island, the next few days. The next mentionable swells may arrive from both the northwest early next week and the south in a little over a week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
