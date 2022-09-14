Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:46 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:43 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:51 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will gradually lower, while a short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain surf near the seasonal average along exposed south facing shores into this weekend. Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are forecast to arrive next Tuesday. The light to moderate trade winds will likely keep surf below the seasonal average along east facing shores through this weekend. A short-period north swell may produce a slight bump in surf along north facing shores this weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive next Monday, and continue through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.