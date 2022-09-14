Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:46 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:43 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:51 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will gradually lower, while a short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain surf near the seasonal average along exposed south facing shores into this weekend. Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are forecast to arrive next Tuesday. The light to moderate trade winds will likely keep surf below the seasonal average along east facing shores through this weekend. A short-period north swell may produce a slight bump in surf along north facing shores this weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive next Monday, and continue through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




