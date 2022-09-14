Maui Surf Forecast for September 14, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will gradually lower, while a short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain surf near the seasonal average along exposed south facing shores into this weekend. Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are forecast to arrive next Tuesday. The light to moderate trade winds will likely keep surf below the seasonal average along east facing shores through this weekend. A short-period north swell may produce a slight bump in surf along north facing shores this weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive next Monday, and continue through Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com