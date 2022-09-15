Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:07 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:07 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small south swell will persist through today. A series of small, long-period south swells can be expected through the weekend and into early next week. Also, a small, short- period southeast swell will hang on through the weekend. Small, short- period north and northwest swells will linger through Friday, with a slightly larger short-period north swell expected over the weekend. A small, longer-period northwest swell may arrive early next week. Due to lighter trade winds over and upwind of the state, short-period choppy surf will remain rather small along east-facing shores throughout the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
