Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small south swell will persist through today. A series of small, long-period south swells can be expected through the weekend and into early next week. Also, a small, short- period southeast swell will hang on through the weekend. Small, short- period north and northwest swells will linger through Friday, with a slightly larger short-period north swell expected over the weekend. A small, longer-period northwest swell may arrive early next week. Due to lighter trade winds over and upwind of the state, short-period choppy surf will remain rather small along east-facing shores throughout the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com