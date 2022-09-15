Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:07 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:07 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small south swell will persist through today. A series of small, long-period south swells can be expected through the weekend and into early next week. Also, a small, short- period southeast swell will hang on through the weekend. Small, short- period north and northwest swells will linger through Friday, with a slightly larger short-period north swell expected over the weekend. A small, longer-period northwest swell may arrive early next week. Due to lighter trade winds over and upwind of the state, short-period choppy surf will remain rather small along east-facing shores throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.