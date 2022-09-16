Maui News

Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy

September 16, 2022, 7:07 PM HST
* Updated September 16, 7:08 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy.

In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current and past.

To clarify confusion arising from the federal felony charges, Mayor Victorino said, “Allow me to be crystal clear. The events that led to corruption charges involving former Maui County official Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy occurred during the previous administration.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He continued saying, “I strongly condemn public corruption in all forms. I am committing my administration to fully cooperate with law enforcement investigators.”

Mayor Victorino said Hawaiʻi’s procurement laws ensure fair and transparent handling of government purchases. “Whenever corruption undermines the public trust, those responsible must be investigated, prosecuted, and punished to the fullest extent of the law. I cannot, and I will not, tolerate such betrayals of public trust,” he said.

A criminal Information document unsealed on Thursday alleges that between October 2012 and December 2018, Stant accepted bribes from Choy comprised of cash, bank deposits, casino chips, travel benefits, and/or other gifts, totaling up to $2,000,000, in exchange for Stant’s agreement, in his official capacity as a Maui County official at DEM, to steer and award over $19 million dollars in sole source contracts and purchase orders to Choy’s company, H2O Processes, LLC. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Choy is the same individual identified as “Person A” in the bribery case involving former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and former State Representative Ty Cullen. 

Full details are posted here.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Former Maui County Public Official Charged In Fraud In Public Corruption Case 2Nighttime Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Roundabout Preparation On Sept 19 2022 3First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off South Maui 4Small 3 8 Earthquake Centered In Waters Off Of Maui County 5Council Aims To Acquire 257 Acres In Maʻalaea By Eminent Domain But Owners Push Back 6Kahului Man Suffers Fatal Injuries In Deadly Maui Lani Crash