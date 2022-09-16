Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:07 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:35 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:37 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells expected into next week. The current longer period south and shorter period southeast swells will gradually decline today. Another short south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday. The current northeast swell may see a bump on Saturday, with a longer period north swell possible Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.