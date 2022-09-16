Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells expected into next week. The current longer period south and shorter period southeast swells will gradually decline today. Another short south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday. The current northeast swell may see a bump on Saturday, with a longer period north swell possible Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com