Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:07 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:35 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:37 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells expected into next week. The current longer period south and shorter period southeast swells will gradually decline today. Another short south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday. The current northeast swell may see a bump on Saturday, with a longer period north swell possible Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
