The South Maui Community Plan was created to help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lokelani Intermediate School cafeteria at 1401 Līloa Drive, Kīhei. The event kicks off the next phase of the South Maui Community Plan update.

Committee members will be briefed on the community planning process and Draft South Maui Community Plan. They will also elect a Chair and Vice Chair. The agenda will be posted the week prior to the meeting.

All CPAC meetings are open to the public. A portion of the meeting will be set aside for public testimony on specific agenda items.

The Draft South Maui Community Plan has been updated to include land use maps, graphics and images that were absent in a version posted last month. The updated version can be viewed on the Planning Department’s “We Are South Maui” website at https://southmaui.wearemaui.org/ under the “Draft Plan Review” tab.

A hard copy of the Draft Plan will also be available at the Kīhei Public Library, the County Council South Maui Residency District Office, the Pacific Whale Foundation retail center and the NOAA Whale Sanctuary office.