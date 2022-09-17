Maui News

First South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee meeting announced

September 17, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The South Maui Community Plan was created to help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lokelani Intermediate School cafeteria at 1401 Līloa Drive, Kīhei. The event kicks off the next phase of the South Maui Community Plan update.

Committee members will be briefed on the community planning process and Draft South Maui Community Plan. They will also elect a Chair and Vice Chair. The agenda will be posted the week prior to the meeting.

All CPAC meetings are open to the public. A portion of the meeting will be set aside for public testimony on specific agenda items. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Draft South Maui Community Plan has been updated to include land use maps, graphics and images that were absent in a version posted last month. The updated version can be viewed on the Planning Department’s “We Are South Maui” website at https://southmaui.wearemaui.org/ under the “Draft Plan Review” tab.

A hard copy of the Draft Plan will also be available at the Kīhei Public Library, the County Council South Maui Residency District Office, the Pacific Whale Foundation retail center and the NOAA Whale Sanctuary office. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maile Amber Alert Issued For Missing Teen Mikella Debina 2Former Maui County Public Official Charged In Fraud In Public Corruption Case 3Hawaii Island Police Searching For Man Wanted In Connection With Kidnapping 412 Maui Beaches Face High Vulnerability To Coastal Threats From Sea Level Rise 5Nighttime Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Roundabout Preparation On Sept 19 2022 6First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off South Maui