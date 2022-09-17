Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:37 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:28 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:20 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small short period southeast swell will linger through the weekend. A series of small, mid to long period south swells will move across the area through Monday night with a slightly larger long period south swell expected during the Tuesday through Thursday time period. A slightly larger short period north swell is expected today and tomorrow. A longer period northwest swell will then fill in late Monday through Tuesday then lower gradually Wednesday and Thursday with the period becoming rather short. Short period choppy surf will remain rather small through the forecast period as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.