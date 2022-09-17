Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2022

September 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:37 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:28 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:20 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small short period southeast swell will linger through the weekend. A series of small, mid to long period south swells will move across the area through Monday night with a slightly larger long period south swell expected during the Tuesday through Thursday time period. A slightly larger short period north swell is expected today and tomorrow. A longer period northwest swell will then fill in late Monday through Tuesday then lower gradually Wednesday and Thursday with the period becoming rather short. Short period choppy surf will remain rather small through the forecast period as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
