Second medical cannabis dispensary approved for Green Aloha on Kauaʻi
The state Department of Health has approved Green Aloha, Ltd.’s application to open a second retail facility on Kauaʻi. Green Aloha’s new retail location is at 2827 Poʻipū Road in Kōloa. Green Aloha expects to begin sales today, on Sept. 17, 2022.
“Green Aloha’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients on the southside of Kauaʻi,” said Liam Gimon, Medical Cannabis License Program Section supervisor.
As of Aug. 31, 2022, a total of 34,093 in-state patients, and 2,811 caregivers were registered statewide.
“The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain and the primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and severe pain,” said Tami Whitney, Medical Cannabis Registry Program supervisor in a department issued press release.
Hawaiʻi’s other licensed retail centers include:
Hawai‘i Island
- Big Island Grown locations at:
- 750 Kanoelehua Avenue, Suite 104, in Hilo
- 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona
- Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
- 73-5613 Olowalu Street, Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Avenue, Hilo, 96720
Kaua’i
- Green Aloha located at:
- 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a
- 2827 Poʻipū Road in Kōloa
Maui
- Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
- 44 Pa‘a Street in Kahului
- 1087 Limahana Place, Unit 4B in Lahaina
- 7 Aewa Place, Unit 3 in Pukalani
- Pono Life Sciences located at:
- 415 Dairy Road in Kahului
- 115 N Market Street in Wailuku
Oʻahu
- Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
- 1314 South King Street (Interstate Building) in Honolulu
- 2113 Kalakaua Avenue, in Waikīkī
- 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu
- Cure Oahu located at:
- 727 Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Parkway, in Kapolei
- Noa Botanicals locations at:
- 1308 Young Street in Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa Street in Kaneʻohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Highway in ʻAiea
Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30- consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.
The DOH advises that all use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.