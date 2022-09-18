Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Richard Nishihara

Feb. 15, 1944 – Aug. 8, 2022

Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,

died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui.

Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura, daughters Megan and Ceri Nishihara, and countless family and friends.

Born in Kula, Maui, and adopted into the Nishihara family, Noosh would go on to attend Lahainaluna High School as a boarder, then University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and California Polytechnic State University where he developed and enhanced his affinity for agriculture. This passion took him all over the world.

With boundless curiosity, contagious laugh, enduring respect, and gleeful humor, he touched inestimable lives around the globe. Serving in the IVS, Peace Corps, and with USAID, Noosh traveled the planet – Jamaica, Barbados, Nepal, Fiji, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, he returned to his home on Maui, creating a beautiful life in love and faith and golf. The impact he had on everyone he met was felt deeply, lives are better because he was in them. Noosh never met a stranger, all were friends and treated like family.

Heartfelt thanks to folks who cared for Noosh at Maui Memorial, Kahului Hale Makua, Hale Makua Home Health, Bayada Home Health, Hospice Maui. Mahalo to Dr. Samuel Johnsen, Dr. Ian Okazaki, Dr. Arthur Chasen.

Noosh’s family welcomes you to join them in celebrating a remarkable life at Waiola Church Hall on Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, being a significant part of his life, will be honoring Noosh privately. He will be laid to rest in LHM columbarium. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in his memory to Lahaina Hongwanji Mission.

Condolences can be made at normansmortuary.com

Saturnino Macabio “Junie” Cablay Jr.

April 12, 1953 – Sept. 3, 2022

Saturnino “Junie” Macabio Cablay, Jr., 69, of Ocean View Hawai‘i passed away on September 3, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. He was born on April 12, 1953, in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Junie worked as a carpenter and an avid gardener.

He is survived by partner Sally Smith; sister Esther K. “Sweetie” Moffatt of Oʻahu; brothers James (Kathryn Foster) Cablay of Ocean View; Fred (Esther) Cablay of San Diego, California; hanai daughter Shona Conley of Portland, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews and grandkids.

Services will be held at a later date.

Lynn Mitsuo Yamakawa

Feb. 18, 1946 – Sept. 10, 2022

Born to Daniel and Esther Yamakawa of Haiku.

Majority of his working years, he was the bearded butcher at Noda Market and known for his seasoned short ribs and custom cuts of meat that pleased all of his friends and customers.

His love, by far, was singing Japanese karaoke, the oldies and Engelbert Humperdinck.

He is survived by Sandy, wife of 47 years, living siblings June (Tom) Sage, Glenn (Leanne) Yamakawa and Elsie (Allan) Morimoto.

Predeceased siblings Naomi Yamakawa and Melvin (Maude) Yamakawa. Also surviving is daughter Jan (John) Hatch and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, both on and off Island.

Much mahalo to the staff at Hale Makua Kahului, Ilima wing, for 12 years of love, support, and caregiving.

Also, to Hospice, together with Hale Makua, for making his quality of life the best it could have been.

Private services were held. No koden please.

Eleanor Bell

July 21, 1933 – Sept. 11, 2022

Eleanor Bell, 89, of Kula, Maui, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022. She was born July 21, 1933, in Pauwela.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 10:30 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Eleanor retired from Maui Land & Pineapple Company. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Damien “Didi” & MaryAnn “Gladys” HueSing Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Jimmie) Peckenpaugh; siblings, Donald (Sarah) HueSing Sr., Mary Leilani (Jim) Justice, Ernest (Nancy) HueSing; and two grandchildren, Sy Ikua Peckenpaugh and Nicole Noelani Peckenpaugh.

Roger “Ramjet” F.H. Pai

May 10, 1947 – Aug. 27, 2022

Roger “Ramjet” F.H. Pai, 75, of Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on May 10,1947 in Honolulu.

Roger was a Navy seaman in his early years and found his way into law enforcement and eventually mastered in Agriculture. As a retiree, Roger made his way to Hilo to be with his late brother Phillip “Snooky” Pai. He loved to surf, fish and dive as well as spend time with his grandchildren. Within his 75 years of life, he was loved by many people around the state of Hawaii and has accumulated so many friends and family.

Roger is survived by Doreen Pai; children, Roger “Aka” Pai, Marnel M. Lozano, Chad Pasco; grandchildren, Radon Keahi Pai, Reign Aumoe Pai, Johnel Daliva, Morgan Soares, Margaret Soares and Jayda Lozano.

A service over urn on Maui, will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Family requests aloha attire.

Ignacio “Nacho” Villagrana Gamboa

July 31, 1946 – Sept. 12, 2022

Ignacio “Nacho” Villagrana Gamboa, 76, of Kīhei, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1946 in Mexico. Ignacio was a landscaper.

He is survived by his wife, Evangelina Delatorre Villagrana; daughters, Zulma Villagrana-Maciel , Llisel Villagrana-Solis, Stephanie Josefa Villagrana, and Rocio Crystal Villagrana; siblings, Jose Villagrana, Luis Villagrana, and Guadalupe Villagrana; grandchildren, Alexis Zamira Maciel, Leo Andres Maciel, Paloma Gabriela Solis, and Layla Maria Solis.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., service 7 p.m.

Visitation will also be held at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 9 a.m., mass 10 a.m., cremation will follow.

Linda Strawley

Feb. 22, 1945 – Sept. 2, 2022

Linda “Tutu” Strawley, of Lahaina, peacefully departed in the comfort of her home on Sept. 2, 2022.

Linda was born on Feb. 22, 1945 and lived with her family in Cape May, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Margaret Stratton. Linda graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and became a lab technician at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, NJ. She married Michael in 1966 and had two amazing children, Michael and Karyn. Linda volunteered at Our Lady Star of the Sea school as a Teacher’s Aide. In 1978 she and her husband established The Bearded Clam Bar in Ocean City Maryland where Linda quickly became known as “Boss Lady”

Linda made Maui her home over 30 years ago and embraced the Aloha and the Hawaiian spirit. She worked at the Kapalua Logo Shop where she was nominated for The Aloha Award and was a passionate volunteer for the Salvation Army. Linda was a member of Waiola Church in Lahaina where she assisted with Sunday School.

Linda is survived by her sisters Harriet DiGiacomo and Laura DeCamillo: her children, Michael

Strawley Jr. (Hollie) and Karyn Saunders (Scott); her grandchildren, Dylan & Jayde Essex,

Jamison & Jillian Strawley; nieces and nephews, Lori DiGiacomo, Jodi Brand, Joe DiGiacomo,

Dawn DeCamillo, Dana Fiocca, Scott Culver and Christine Jaidar

Linda loved crabs-hard, soft, crab cakes, you name it. Her baked stuffed potatoes were legendary. She was an avid reader & always had an author to share. Linda also enjoyed golf and walking. She became a wordsmith through Scrabble and played with friends and family near and far. She was a loving & supportive mother, sister, Tutu and friend. Her smile laughter and positivity was contagious. Linda will be greatly missed but she will continue to have a place in the hearts of many.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Linda’s memory be made to The American

Cancer Society or Islands Hospice, Maui.

A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined.

He punawai kahe wale ke aloha, ua ola loko I ke aloha.

Love is a spring that flows freely, love gives life within.

A hui hou. Until we meet again.

Eltness Leina’ala “Lei” Wallace

March 1, 1938 – Sept. 8, 2022

Eltness “Lei” Leinaala Wallace, 84 of Haʻikū, Maui passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1938 in Hāna, Maui.

She was predeceased by; her parents Tau’a Clarence Plunkett and Sarah Kela Kahookele Farrell; siblings, Cynthia (Arnold) Allencastre, Caroline (James) Tavares, Diane (Vernon) Alo, daughter; Mildred Momi Wallace, granddaughter; Jasmine Wallace. Eltness is survived by her children, Donald Wallace Jr., Daniel (Lucia) Wallace, Sonya (Frank) Kuamoo, Clarence (Diana) Wallace, 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sibling, Mildred (Richard) Jacobson.

Eltness graduated from St. Anthony in 1956. She was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking,

spending time with her family and grandkids. Her hobbie was collecting porcelain dolls.

A service of remembrance will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Sept. 30, 2022. Family: 9:30 a.m. / Public: 10:30 a.m. / Service: 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Felix Alpetchi Cornelio Jr.

Nov. 9, 1948 – Aug. 29, 2022

Felix Alpetchi Cornelio Jr., 73, of Holualoa, Hawai‘i passed away on August 29, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. He was born on November 9, 1948, in Hawai’i. Felix served our Country in the Army and worked at the resorts in food service.

He is survived by daughter Pamela (Stacy) Cornelio-Nakamoto of Captain Cook.

Services will be held at a later date.