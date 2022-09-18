Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:20 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 03:12 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short period southeast swell will fade through the day as a small, medium period south swell continues to decline into Tuesday. A small, long period reinforcement south swell arrives late Tuesday and will pass around the islands through next weekend. A moderate size, short period north swell will peak today before a slightly longer period northwest swell arrives late Monday and fills in through Tuesday. Choppy wind wave surf will continue along east-facing shores the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.