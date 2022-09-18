The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments.

The association plans to begin a candidates program at 5 p.m. and is inviting West Maui voters and the community to attend this event.

Akakū TV is planning to broadcast the event. For more information, go to www.WestMaui.org or call 808-661-7990.

