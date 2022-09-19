Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:04 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:21 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline into Tuesday. A reinforcing small, long period south swell arrives late Tuesday and will pass around the islands through the end of the week. A moderate size, slightly longer period northwest swell arrives late today and fills in through Tuesday. Strengthened trade winds support more elevated wind wave, choppy surf along east-facing shores the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.