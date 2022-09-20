Maui News

Dental Student from Wailuku Receives $10,000 Scholarship

September 20, 2022, 11:59 AM HST
Layke Yamauchi

Wailuku resident Layke Yamauchi, a fourth-year dental student at the University of Washington, received a $10,000 scholarship from the Hawaiʻi Dental Service Foundation.

This is his third Hawaiʻi Dental Service Community Scholarship.

The foundation has awarded four dental students and four dental hygiene students with scholarships totaling $60,000.

“Access to quality oral health care for Hawaiʻi’s families is a priority for the Hawaiʻi Dental Service Foundation and our state,” said Dr. Diane Paloma, Hawaiʻi Dental Service president and CEO. “By supporting the education of students and encouraging them to practice in Hawaiʻi, we are investing in the next generation of oral health professionals to serve our local communities.”

The scholarship program was established in 2018 with a $2 million endowment from the foundation.

To date, the foundation has awarded $205,000 in scholarships. The scholarship fund is administered by Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and supports Hawaiʻi residents pursuing a degree in dental hygiene and dentistry.

