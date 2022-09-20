Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline today. A moderate, long-period south swell will arrive later this afternoon and move through the islands through the end of the week. A small northwest swell will fill in today, then decline through Wednesday. Strengthened trade winds will support elevated wind wave surf along east-facing shores today, then lower during the second half of the week as trades diminish.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com