Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:32 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:59 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline today. A moderate, long-period south swell will arrive later this afternoon and move through the islands through the end of the week. A small northwest swell will fill in today, then decline through Wednesday. Strengthened trade winds will support elevated wind wave surf along east-facing shores today, then lower during the second half of the week as trades diminish. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
