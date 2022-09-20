Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:37 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:59 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:37 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline today. A moderate, long-period south swell will arrive later this afternoon and move through the islands through the end of the week. A small northwest swell will fill in today, then decline through Wednesday. Strengthened trade winds will support elevated wind wave surf along east-facing shores today, then lower during the second half of the week as trades diminish.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.