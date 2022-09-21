Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:35 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:29 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell will lower through Thursday. A new long-period south swell will slowly fill in today, peak tonight through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will become rather small over the next several days as trade winds diminish over and upwind of the state.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.