Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:35 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:29 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:15 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small northwest swell will lower through Thursday. A new long-period south swell will slowly fill in today, peak tonight through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will become rather small over the next several days as trade winds diminish over and upwind of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
