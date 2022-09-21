Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small northwest swell will lower through Thursday. A new long-period south swell will slowly fill in today, peak tonight through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will become rather small over the next several days as trade winds diminish over and upwind of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com