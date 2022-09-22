PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society has issued an urgent request to the community for help in providing homes and relief for dogs from its shelter, which is currently over capacity.

“Due to high surrender and stray intake rates, the shelter population has experienced a massive surge, resulting in kennels being over capacity,” according to MHS.

The Maui Humane Society has kennel capacity for 40 dogs, but the shelter is currently caring for 67, not including the 32 currently in foster homes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In these moments of high population, Maui Humane Society has a program called “SOS Foster”

which allows anyone to foster an animal without previous experience plus they receive the

necessary supplies. There is no pressure to adopt through SOS Foster. Additionally, other ways

the community can help is through adoption, Paws-to-Adopt (10-day adoption trial), Beach

Buddies and the new Dog on Demand program.

“We need people to relieve dogs from the stressors of the shelter, but we’re also advising the

public to avoid bringing in strays or surrenders, if it’s not an emergency,” said Katie Shannon,

Director of Marketing. “We are full and over capacity. We need the community to understand

that the shelter should be the last option for the animal. If you find a stray animal, file a found

report on our website, notify our Humane Enforcement Officers, and hold on to the animal if it’s

safe in your home. The busier the shelter gets, the more stressful it is for the animals.”

“Whether you are single or in a multi-family household, visiting Maui in dog-friendly accommodations, are a part-time resident, or are looking for a no-commitment pet, any and all availability and attention is appreciated,” according to a MHS press release announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All dogs on the MHS website are available for “SOS Foster,” which can be viewed online. Maui Humane Society is located off Maui Veterans Highway and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui Humane Society is the island’s only open admission shelter, accepting all animals in need. The organization cares for more than 4,900 animals a year and offers high volume, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to the public for owned pets.