Maui Sunday Market returns to Kahului Shopping Center

September 22, 2022, 3:19 PM HST
File Photo: Maui Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center

The weekly Maui Sunday Market will return to the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot on Oct. 2.

The market features food trucks, local merchandise and service vendors, live entertainment, ‘ohana games and more.

Admission is free. It is held from 4 to 8 p.m. each Sunday at 65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King. For more information, go to: www.MauiSundayMarket.com.

“We’re excited to move our Maui Sunday Market back to its original event location at Kahului Shopping Center,” said Luana Mahi, president of the Maui Food Technology Center.

The market currently is being held at 150 Hana Highway in Kahului, home of the Maui Street Market.

“Returning to the Kahului Shopping Center venue will better enable us to grow our event by accommodating more vendors and increasing the amount of parking spaces for attendees,” Mahi said.

Food truck operators and local vendors interested in reserving a space at the Maui Sunday Market should contact Maui Food Technology Center’s office at email [email protected] or call/text 808-856-5986. Space is subject to availability.

Maui Food Technology Center also is seeking food trucks for its Maui Street Market, which is open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. For more information, go to: www.MauiStreetMarket.com

The Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

Maui Food Technology Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification. 

Comments

