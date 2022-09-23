Sherwood Oliveira (middle), Daryl Kawaiaea (left), and Derek Kawaiaea (right) received the award for their actions on September 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s 89-year-old mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire. PC: Maui Police Department

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month.

Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.

“Without hesitation, the trio broke through the locked door, and despite extreme heat and smoke, got Mrs. Oliveira out right before the fire fully engulfed the house. We applaud them for their bravery and quick, selfless actions to save the life of someone else,” according to a social media post from the department.

One of the men suffered second degree burns to their face and arm, while extricating the elderly resident from the fire, officials said during initial reports.

The awards were presented on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by Chief Pelletier at the Hāna Police Station in East Maui.

A total of six individuals were displaced by the home fire on Keanini Drive.

The fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage to the structure, and $15,000 in damage to its contents. There was also $3,200 in damage caused to a neighboring residence.