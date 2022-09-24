Maui News

Kīhei power outage knocks out electricity to 3,400 customers

September 24, 2022, 8:47 PM HST
* Updated September 24, 8:49 PM
There are an estimated 3,449 people without power in North Kīhei, according to an outage map posted by Hawaiian Electric. The power outage was first reported at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

There is no estimated time on when power will be restored to affected customers.

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
