Kīhei power outage knocks out electricity to 3,400 customers
There are an estimated 3,449 people without power in North Kīhei, according to an outage map posted by Hawaiian Electric. The power outage was first reported at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
There is no estimated time on when power will be restored to affected customers.
