The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits from Oct. 3-10, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs. Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2023.

Complete applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, through 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Due to tight processing timelines, applications cannot be accepted via postal mail.

The department encourages applicants to request help with properly completing tri-annual applications. To make appointments for assistance, call 808-270-7389. Applicants should seek assistance early to help them submit complete applications well in advance of the Oct. 10 deadline.

Applications can be submitted via email at [email protected] or in person at any parks permits office. Only complete applications will be processed. Application packets will be available by request via email and on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/parks.