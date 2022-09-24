Maui News

Maui County to accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits

September 24, 2022, 12:13 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

War Memorial Complex/Stadium, aerial. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits from Oct. 3-10, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs. Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2023.

Complete applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, through 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Due to tight processing timelines, applications cannot be accepted via postal mail.

The department encourages applicants to request help with properly completing tri-annual applications. To make appointments for assistance, call 808-270-7389. Applicants should seek assistance early to help them submit complete applications well in advance of the Oct. 10 deadline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications can be submitted via email at [email protected] or in person at any parks permits office. Only complete applications will be processed. Application packets will be available by request via email and on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/parks

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Report Hawaiʻi May Dodge Us Recession But Maui Kauaʻi Will Feel Brunt Of Downturn 2Dlnr No Good Options For Homeowners And The Public On Oʻahus North Shore 3Grand Wailea Property Wide Refresh Marks Its Most Extensive Renovation In 30 Years 4Mauis Vigilatte Artisan Coffee Among Top Coffee Shops On Yelps Us Canada List 5The Green Concert On Maui Is Sold Out Guests Should Anticipate High Demand For Parking 6Subtropical Jet Stream Over Maui Creates Sun Halo