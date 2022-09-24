Jaimie Dukelow of Hawai‘i Federal Credit Union helped teach the Teen Financial Literacy class with Lianne Peros-Busch of Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center in June at MEO. Another workshop, offered at no cost, is set Oct. 3 and 5. PC: Courtesy

A popular, free financial workshop for teens will be back during fall break this Monday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 5., in Wailuku.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s “Teen Financial Literacy Workshop” covers budgeting, savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and other skills.

The workshop is free and is open to students from intermediate to high school levels. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct 5. Instruction will be held in-person at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

Funded by the county’s Office of Economic Development, MEO’s Business Development Center is partnering with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union on the workshop. Lianne Peros-Busch with the center and Jaimie Dukelow with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union.

“The overarching goal of the workshop is to provide youths with the skills, tools and knowledge to make sound financial decisions and a foundation to help them achieve their life goals,” a news release said.

To register for the workshop, visit this link, call (808) 243-4347 or email [email protected]