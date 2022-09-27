

















Project Reef — a clean, mineral suncare brand will celebrate the long awaited action on Bill 135 this Saturday across Maui’s coastline. Starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1, the Project Reef Team plans to visit the shorelines of Maui’s most popular beaches and offer to ‘swap’ any chemical sunscreen being used with a product of their reef-safe, mineral only products.

Project Reef will also outfit all lifeguard towers in south, west and north Maui with Project Reef suncare. “It is just as important that our first responders in the water have access to clean suncare as much as it is for our beach visitors,” said Matthew Roomet, Founder of Project Reef. “This event’s purpose is to provide excitement and education around the bill, while showing that there are mineral suncare options that not only feel good, but do good for the planet.”

Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.

Outside of this event, Project Reef organizes regular beach cleanups in Maui to maximize the impact at home. Project Reef is also a corporate partner of the Coral Reef Alliance, a nonprofit organization created to help coral reefs adapt to climate change that hosts local restoration initiatives.

“Due to the approaching date, we have seen an elevation in consciousness for reef-safe products and a sense of urgency to do only do the legal thing, but to do the right thing for our planet. It has been very rewarding to supply businesses big and small with the right tools to make the transition to mineral suncare that does so much good for your skin and for our oceans,” said Roomet.

Project Reef was founded on the island of Maui by Roomet, who is a hospitality industry veteran. He became increasingly passionate about lowering his environmental impact and prioritizing ocean conservation.

Project Reef’s inaugural product line consists of three mineral products: Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 and Cooling Lotion, which all use all-natural, effective ingredients that leave you ready for exploration without damaging our ocean’s coral reefs. In addition to a mineral only product lineup, Project Reef uses sustainable packaging and removes 1lb of plastic from the oceans with each purchase.

“We have been preparing and working hard for Maui. The local support and love we have received across the board has been something we are very grateful for and has motivated us to do better not only for Maui, but for the planet. At this point, we are ready to give back where we can, starting with the Maui Sunscreen Sweep,” said Roomet.