For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kaanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

A free ‘ukulele festival takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday.

Free ‘ukulele festival, Sunday

The 15th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival takes place at the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon on the lawn as acclaimed ‘ukulele musicians fill the air with island music! Bring your low-sitting, portable lawn chairs. This year’s lineup of artists includes Raiatea Helm, Ahumanu, Rama, Kamaka & Kala’e Camarillo, Anthony Pfluke, Kamakakehau Fernandez, The Hula Honeys, Benny Uyetake, Arlie Asiu, Herb Ohta Jr. & Jon Yamasato, the Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band, and the Kamehameha Middle School ‘Ukulele Band.For those attending in person, the festival also features prize giveaways, displays of made-in-Hawaii arts and crafts and ‘ono-licious island foods available for purchase. For more information about the menu, go to mauiarts.org.

Filipino sugarcane cutters worked the fields and contributed to the growth of the sugar industry — a contribution recognized during the Plantation Days Festival Saturday in Puunene. Photo circa early 1900s, courtesy of the Maui Sugar Museum.

Plantation Days Festival, Oct. 1

Tickets are also on sale for the Plantation Days Festival at the Maui Sugar Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. The Festival features carnival games, food booths and trucks, games and cultural demonstrations, and performances by the Maui Taiko, Maui Portuguese Cultural Club, Maui Korean Association, and the the Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, and the Isle of Maui Pipe Band. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058. Click here for a feature story about the plantation era link to Major League baseball star Kurt Suzuki.

ʻUkulele workshop, Saturday

‘Ukulele master Roy Sakuma will be conducting an ‘ukulele workshop for students of all ages at the Morgado Hall at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 2. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. The workshop, part of the ukulele festival activities, is designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ‘ukulele, and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Women Helping Women, Saturday

The nonprofit group Women Helping Women is holding a fundraising event “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” that starts and ends at the Maui Mall Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is an opportunity to raise awareness in the community about the serious causes and effects to men’s sexualized violence against women. The group invites participants to form a team with friends, family or co-workers and wear your best costume. For more information including registration, go to womenhelpingwomenmaui.com or go to MauiMallVillage.com or call 808-877-8952.

Dog adoptions, Saturday

A dog adoption event takes place at the Maui Mall Village Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation is sponsoring the event. For more information, go to harfcenter.org or go to MauiMallVillage.com or call 808-877-8952.

Night skies exhibit at Schaefer

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakala National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Tribute to Les Adam, Saturday

Coming up soon is national country music award nominee Dorothy Betz performing at a tribute concert to her late partner Les Adam at the Maui Coffee Attic on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Adam, who died of cancer, was a prolific songwriter and recorded original songs with Betz, besides performing with country singing stars like Willie Nelson. Betz is promoting the new Les Adam’s “Posthumous Live” album. Accompanying her will be well-known Maui artists — pianist Dave Fraser, guitarist Vince Esquire, and bassist Don Lopez. She will also be playing songs from her album recently nominated as the “Best Extended Play Album Of The Year” by the Josie Music Awards. Betz has been invited to the 2022 Josie awards ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 23, where the winners will be announced. Betz and Adam produced the program “Upcountry Sundays” for 12 years at Casanova Italian Restaurant, broadcasting the program live on Mana’o Radio.

Youth production, Sept. 30…

Maui Onstage Education and Youth Program is producing “What Happened After Once Upon A Time” at the Iao Theatre on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The play is written by Alexi Alfler and directed by Kelii Tau’a and Tina Kailipono. To buy tickets or for more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Rocky Horror Show tickets

Tickets are on sale for the musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Iao Theater, featuring Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter. It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway also performed the role to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the Iao Theater show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theater cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the narrator, and Dale Button as Dr. Everett V. Scott. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. Audience participation bags will be for sale. Do not bring your own props. The show will run for 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. The shows take place from Oct. 14 through 31, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the Season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Children theatrical camps, Oct. 3

Maui Academy of Performing Arts is offering theatrical camps for children from Oct. 3 to 7. The Shining Stars Camp offers children ages 6 to 11 an opportunity to create an original story based on the Anime theme. The week culminates in a musical performance of the story for families and friends. There is also a Make Believe Camp for children ages 3 to 5. For more information including registration, go to mauiacademy.org/camps.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Aloha Maui Pride Festival 2022

Coming up fast is the Aloha Maui Pride Festival 2022 at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and diversity and equality. A blessing ceremony will be held by Kumu Brad Lum. The event includes dance, performers, vendors, artists, adoptable pets booth, ono food. Bring your own water. No alcohol. There are a number of events planned before and after Oct. 8, including a Beach BBQ & Potluck at Kamaole III Beach in Kihei on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Maui Pride Boat Party Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Pacific Whale Foundation’s Ocean Odyssey, and a Kick off Pride Brunch at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, go to AlohaMauiPride.org.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, this weekend

The play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit opens with solo actor Ted Anderson at ProArts Playhouse Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. It’s avant garde, experimental theatre requiring audience participation — a play read for the first time by the performing actor. Every show has a new solo actor who is handed a script onstage to perform without the help of a director or rehearsals or set. The playwright is Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian who was once prevented from leaving his country because of his refusal to serve in the military. The play has had productions internationally and a distinguished list of solo actors, including Nathan Lane and Whoopi Goldberg. New York Time critic American critic Charles Isherwood described it as “playful, enigmatic and haunting…The play is a conversation among playwright, performer and audience, a conversation that, that for all its diverting humor, takes on a gravity the prickles your skin…” The play, with a run time of 70 minutes with no intermission, continues Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. with Kathy Collins, Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. with Mark Beltzman, and 7:30 p.m. with Vinnie Linares. It continues Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. with Ally Shore and through the next weekend with other solo actors. For ticket purchases and more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and the lead ‘ukulele player for Kanekoa, Vince Esquire, become a duo, performing at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Esquire, also a gifted guitarist, completed a U.S. tour with Kanekoa this year. Gilliom performed in his solo show White Hawaiian to sold-out audiences, and is preparing for his role in the Rocky Horror Show at the Iao Theatre. For more information, go to vinceesquire.com or ericgilliom.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Sept. 30, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalus, Saturday

Singer/songwriter Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Na Hoku Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa, Lopez at Nalus

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the band Kanekoa that recently ended its U.S. summer tour. Lopez is the band’s bassist. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

John Cruz

John Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs at an intimate venue at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Cruz is known for his song “Island Style” and has done multiple benefits for Playing For Change on YouTube, including the song, “All Along The Watchtower” with 10 million views. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com, check with [email protected] or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Grammy winner Lenny Castellanos

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-winning bassist/singer Lenny Castellanos performs at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. He performs classic rock and blues. The House Shakers are members of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. The Pohai Trio performs on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK. The House Shakers are members of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

Gretchen Rhodes, Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Friday, Sept. 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Band who are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Uyetake at Kimos

Na Hoku Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Sept. 29, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres. He’s opened for a number of well-known artists, including Boz Skaggs and July Collins. His website is bennyuyetake.net

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Gleb Goloubetski – “In The Eyes Of Beauty.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West, Saturday

Paul West performs classic acoustic style music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original song. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-Mick.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Trevino at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

The Adrian Trevino performs solo blues and his take on classic rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Oct. 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Poasa, Monday

Levi Poasa performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Oct. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented entertainer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar artist Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. He just finished producing a blues concert in Kihei. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz at Fleetwood’s, Tuesday

Will Hartz performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary performs Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hartz performs solo acoustic, rock, blues and soul. O’Leary sings and plays the piano to pop, rock, and R&B music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Oct. 3, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Katz, Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Tripp, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana who’s played with a host of well-known artists performs at the Hula Grill weekends and Tuesday and Wednesday.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at 2 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaii, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz Friday and Monday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Marty Dread at Ritz-Carlton

Coming up soon is Marty Dread performing in a renovated, open-air area near the lobby at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Oct. 8, Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dread has been a headliner at a number of festivals on Maui, including the sold-out benefit for Ukraine on Maui earlier this year. He’s produced several albums. For more information, go to martydread.com.

Yamanaka & Aquino, Sunday

Mark Yamanaka and Peter deAquino are the featured slack-key artists at the Slack Key Show at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Yamanaka is a multiple Nahoku Hanohano Awards winner, and deAquino is featured on all four of the shows Grammy-winning compilations. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com His website is markyamanaka.com.

Kahumoku, Carrere, Ho tour

Actress-singer Tia Carrere, pianist-guitarist Daniel Ho and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku are on a “Masters Of Hawaiian Music” tour in the U.S. continent, including Colorado, Oregon, Seattle, and Idaho in one week. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. The tour continues to Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 4, Panida Theatre Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

A variety of art works including paintings are on exhibit, in collaboration with the East Maui Watershed, at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

Native species exhibit

A select group of art works about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua exhibition at Hui Noe’au Visual Arts Center. The mixed media exhibit “Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua” continues at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have uses their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit, including 117 works, many for sale, continues through Nov. 4. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Merwin celebration, Friday

Coming up fast is a global online virtual benefit and poetry reading to observe the late National Poet Laureate W.S. Merwin’s birthday on Friday, Sept. 30. The Merwin Conservancy will gather with friends at 3 p.m. Hawaiʻi time to celebrate his legacy with a number of well-known poets reading selections of his poetry in an event called “Garden of Verses.” Merwin died on March 15, 2019. Besides his literary accolades, including two Pulitzer Prizes, Merwin who lived in East Maui restored acres of land by growing palms. He was an environmentalist before it was fashionable to be one. Poetry readers include Victoria Chang, Meera Dasgupta, Camille Dungy, Elizabeth Kolbert, Leland Miyano, Carol Moldaw, Padraig O Tuama, Bill Porter aka Red Pine, Barbara Ras, Arthur Sze, and Terry Tempest Williams. The registration to view the reading is free. Donations are welcome. For more information, go to MerwinConservancy.org.

Maguires, Saturday & Sunday

Maddie and Brooks Maguire perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The music is a blend of toe-tapping Americana, blues, country and bluegrass with original music and covers. Admission is free. McGuire, a songwriter and Nashville recording artist who lives on Maui, will be completing his final live mainland performance this year on Oct. 27 at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck in Houston, Texas and inviting fans who can’t make his concert to buy tickets for a live stream ticket. For more information, go to brooksmaguire.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Remix artist Ardalan plays at da Playground Maui Friday.

No Ardy, No Pardy Tour

DJ remix artist Ardalan, born in Tehran, plays at da Playground Maui Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. His electronic dance music includes Sheilat and Maghreb Pop. He’s put together albums of remixes. His website is ardalander.com Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m.For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Girls Night Out, Thursday

“Girls Night Out” takes place at da Playground Maui on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Admission is free with advance registration on a guest list. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Stop Light Party

A Stop Light Party with DJ Carone takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. The Party is a kind of get-to-know you on a selective basis. Guest get green, yellow, and red bands on their wrist, depending on whether they say they’re single, maybe looking, or are married or have a partner. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

International Hawaii artist Makana performs a free concert at The Shops At Wailea Friday.

Makana free concert, South Maui

Internationally recognized Hawaii artist Makana performs at a complimentary concert at the lower valley performance area of The Shops At Wailea Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Esquire Magazine refers to him as “the greatest living player,” and @nytimes calls him “dazzling.” His original music has been featured on three Grammy®-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award winning film “The Descendants.” He’s received the “Best World Music Album Award” at the Hawaii Music Awards. He’s toured with or opened for performers, including Sting, Jack Johnson, John Legend, Jason Mraz, Santana, and Elvis Costello. This event is part of our complimentary, monthly concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea,” which means “the sweet music of Wailea.” For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or too makanamusic.com.

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Masquerade Ball at Mulligans, Saturday

A Masquerade Ball is scheduled at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. DJ ILLZ, voted Maui’s Best DJ, will a part of the mix. Dress Code: Sexy-Formal. Earlier in the day, Tempa, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright will entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. The band Island Soul performs Sunday, Oct. 2, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Alika Nako’oka, Wednesday

Alika Nakoʻoka performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nakoʻoka, who can play the keyboards among other instruments, has performed with a variety of individuals, including the late Willie K. as part of his Warehouse Blues Band. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular songs at Pita Paradise in Wailea Sunday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing.

