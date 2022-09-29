













Small food entrepreneurs looking to grow their business will receive helpful information during two webinars in October on food safety and labeling, presented by Maui Food Technology Center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 to 11 a.m., a “Food Safety Plan Workshop” will be presented by John Nakashima, RS, PCQI; Owner of Food Safety Services Hawai‘i, LLC. In this webinar, guests will learn what goes into creating a sound food safety plan and how these efforts will protect not only you, but your customers. Topics will include:

What type of food safety plan do you need for your business?

What is HACCP vs FSMA and how do these programs impact you?

What information is needed in a food safety plan?

What are the pros and cons of DIY vs outsourcing?

On Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., a “Food Labeling Workshop” will be presented by Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; Principal of Pacific Food Technology, LLC. During this webinar, guests will learn the latest on food labeling, regulatory requirements and how your efforts can be a game changer. Topics will include:

Who needs a food label?

What products do these federal agencies (USDA, FDA and TTB) cover?

What are FDA’s mandatory requirements for food labeling?

What are the labeling deadlines for the USDA and FDA?

Nakashima has more than 30 years of experience as a food safety education specialist and trainer with the Hawaii Department of Health.

Tanabe has more than 35 years of experience in the areas of product development, regulatory compliance, ingredient and equipment sourcing and specifications, lean manufacturing and plant layout.

MFTC’s webinars are supported by the Maui County’s Office of Economic Development.

Cost for each webinar is $10. To register, visit https://mauifoodtechnology.org/webinars.

The Maui Food Technology Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated primarily to assisting value-added entrepreneurs through economic diversification. MFTC has extensive experience in helping companies with technical and business solutions. It has also helped companies (including non-food) participate in and export their products at trade shows in Japan.