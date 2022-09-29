Maui School “Slippah” Solace Drop Off

Maui School “Slippah” Solace Drop Off

This year the Maui Fire Department is teaming up with the Maui Cookie Lady to collect slippers (flip flops) for Maui schools during the months of September, October and November.

Slippers can be dropped off at these Maui Fire Stations:

Kahului (200 Dairy Road)

Lahaina (1860 Honoapiʻilani Hwy/)

Wailea (300 Kilohana Drive)

As kids head back to school, this community initiative, “Maui School Slippah Solace,” collects slippers to distribute to Maui schools for keiki who break theirs. The goal is to provide a case of slippers to every school in Maui County on three islands.

Started in fall of 2019, the initiative was created by Mitzi Toro, founder of Maui Cookie and once a DOE school teacher herself. Toro saw firsthand the need for slippers in schools. “Many people do not realize the need schools have for replacement of broken slippers. The reality is most are purchased by school staff. I vividly remember a day when an 8th grade boy walked into our school office and all we had was a pair of pink slippers that were one size too small. The look of shame on his face affected me for a long time, it made my eyes water.”

All donations are appreciated but bigger sizes in gender neutral colors are in most need. Even elementary schools need up to adult sizes as large as 8/10.

“Our priority schools are Molokaʻi Island, Lānaʻi Island and Hāna District. After we send to these schools we rotate the schools on a list and ship out as they come in,” said Toro.

Additional drop-off locations include:

Anytime Fitness Locations Pukalani (24 Kiopaʻa St.) Wailuku (54 Maui Lani Parkway) Lahaina (840 Waineʻe St., Lahaina)

The Maui Cookie Lady store – Makawao Town (3643 Baldwin Ave, Makawao)

For more information: https://themauicookielady.com/…/maui-school-slippah-solace