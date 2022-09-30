Maui Police Commission (Sept. 7, 2022) PC: image grab from BlueJeans virtual meeting

Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards.

Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor, confirmed by the Maui County Council and have terms lasting two to five years. Citizens serve as volunteers and provide important public service for Maui County government. Volunteers are reimbursed for allowable travel expenses.

Submissions are kept on file for at least two years, and applicants may be considered for nomination whenever a position opens. Openings occur when a term expires or when vacancies occur after resignations from boards, commissions and committees.

Anyone interested in serving on a board or commission should apply online by visiting https://mauicounty.gov/167/Boards-Commissions. Paper applications are available at the County Building second-floor lobby Information Desk, the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor and the Maui County Service Center in Kahului. Applications are also available at Division of Motor Vehicles Offices in Pukalani, Kīhei, Lahaina, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, and at the County Public Works Office in Hāna.

After completion, paper applications should be mailed to: Office of the Mayor, County of Maui, 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku 96793, or faxed to 808-270-7870.

For more information, call 808-270-8211 or send an email to [email protected]