Royce Fukuroku and Karen Frampton

Central Pacific Bank announced the promotion of Royce Fukuroku to vice president and Maui Commercial Banking Center manager and the hiring of Karen Frampton as the vice president and Maui Commercial Banking Center assistant manager, the role Fukuroku previously held.

They will be responsible for developing and maintaining business client relations and overseeing the commercial team for the island of Maui.

“Royce and Karen are dedicated to the Maui community and with their strong values and integrity, they are the ideal team to provide exceptional service to our customers,” said EVP Diane Murakami, Central Pacific Bank Commercial Markets. “We have complete confidence they will make a positive difference in our customers lives and businesses – beyond banking.”

“I look forward to leading the Maui Commercial Department in developing and maintaining business client relationships,” said VP and Maui Commercial Banking Center Manager Royce Fukuroku. “We see each other as a family and want to make sure our clientele feels that they are being treated as such. We’ll strive to help our community in any way possible to make Maui, a better place to live, work, and play and have a peace of mind for any banking needs at Central Pacific Bank.”

“I am excited to join Central Pacific Bank’s Maui commercial team and be back in a client-focused role,” said VP and Maui Commercial Banking Center Assistant Manager Karen Frampton. “I look forward to working with our clients, developing our team, and embracing Central Pacific Bank’s vision of bringing the aloha spirit to banking.”

Fukuroku has more than 16 years of professional and financial experience in the Maui community. He earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco where he was team captain, scholarship recipient, and a four‐year starting member of the USF’s baseball team. Fukuroku serves as a board member and co-chair of the Maui High School Academy of Finance; and is a board member for The J. Walter Cameron Center; and the Maui Family YMCA. He also volunteers as a youth baseball coach.

Frampton brings 30 years of professional and financial experience to CPB, the majority of which has been serving the Maui community. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan; an Executive Accounting Program Certificate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa; and an administration degree from the University of New Hampshire. She contributes to the community in various capacities and her prior community service includes the following roles as the Pacific Cancer Foundation board treasurer; Maui Academy of Performing Arts board treasurer; Montessori of Maui trustee; and Allocations Committee for the Maui United Way.